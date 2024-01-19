In the video below a drinker in a bar is confronted by Laurence Fox after being overheard telling bar staff Lozza was a racist. Laurence unsurprisingly took umbrage at that. Not least because he had been sat with his African-American girlfriend and Avi Yemini, the videographer who describes himself in the video “as a person of colour”. It is worth watching the video to get the flavour of the confrontation.

🚨 Hater FAILS to have Laurence Fox kicked out of London bar Accuser heads for the door after trying to falsely label @LozzaFox as a ‘racist’ in an unexpected encounter caught on camera. Full story: https://t.co/krSMkJN2if pic.twitter.com/VsbdW9Oxsq — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) November 27, 2023

Something about the cowardly accuser seemed familiar. It fell to Guido to break the news to Lozza that the coward who ran away is Chris Curtis, the Labour Party’s parliamentary candidate for Milton Keynes North who has a day job as a non-partisan pollster for Opinium. Needless to say this amused Lozza greatly…