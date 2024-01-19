Labour Candidate Chris Curtis Calls Laurence Fox a Racist, Runs Away After Being Confronted mdi-fullscreen

In the video below a drinker in a bar is confronted by Laurence Fox after being overheard telling bar staff Lozza was a racist. Laurence unsurprisingly took umbrage at that. Not least because he had been sat with his African-American girlfriend and Avi Yemini, the videographer who describes himself in the video “as a person of colour”. It is worth watching the video to get the flavour of the confrontation.

Something about the cowardly accuser seemed familiar. It fell to Guido to break the news to Lozza that the coward who ran away is Chris Curtis, the Labour Party’s parliamentary candidate for Milton Keynes North who has a day job as a non-partisan pollster for Opinium. Needless to say this amused Lozza greatly… 
