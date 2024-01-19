The Times has dug out details of Home Office plans to train up for Rwanda removals. The department has hired an aicraft hanger and fuselage usually used for film production on a one-year contract to practise getting migrants onto planes. Stansted was originally going to be used but pulled out over publicity concerns…

Immigration enforcement officers and personnel from private security firm Mitie are getting trained to bring migrants, one-by-one and accompanied by five officers, onto a plane while avoiding protestors “playing dead” in front of them along with other potential scenarios. The government says it has “a very detailed operational plan to exercise and practice all manoeuvres that are needed to remove people” and that they have “to pre-empt a situation where an individual may claim they were manhandled so you need proper space to remove people from their detained facility and have a highly detailed and organised boarding pattern“. Judging by the progress of the bill they’ll have plenty of time to get trained up…