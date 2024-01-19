Jeremy Hunt is using his time on the slopes in Davos to tease voters that he might be gearing up for more tax cuts in his Spring Budget on March 6th. Speaking to the limousine liberals at the World Economic Forum yesterday, the Chancellor said lower taxes were the “direction of travel”, and that he is “confident” inflation will continue to fall which will leave room for lower taxes, a different stance from when he delivered the Autumn Statement. Chance would be a fine thing…

Hunt admitted voters were “very angry” about the record high tax burden, and that he will focus on “pro-growth policies” to grow the economy and cut taxes. In the biggest hint yet that the government will announce a package of new tax cuts, perhaps the Tories are planning on a return to being the party of lower taxes. As Labour are more more likely to win the election, if the Tories announce tax cuts that Labour would be likely to reverse (e.g. inheritance tax abolition), then Labour would be pushed back to being the party of higher taxes again. An agenda for the 2029 general election?