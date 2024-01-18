UK Statistics Authority Rebukes Sunak Over Claim Backlog ‘Cleared’ mdi-fullscreen

The head of the UK Statistics Authority has just issued his less-than-positive conclusion on Sunak’s previous claim that the asylum backlog had been “cleared” when over 4,537 “legacy” cases still remained outstanding. Sunak last got a ticking off when he claimed debt was falling…

UKSA chairman Sir Robert Chote says in his conclusion that the “average member of the public is likely to interpret a claim to have ‘cleared a backlog’ – especially when presented without context on social media – as meaning that it has been eliminated entirely“. Chote argues the “episode may affect public trust when the Government sets targets and announces whether they have been met“. While there may be a reasonable case to “exclude cases of this [legacy] type” the “argument was not made at the time the target was announced“. No spinning out of that one…

Hat-tip: Alex Wickham
