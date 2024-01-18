With 2024 set to be a mega election year, hacks and boffins are considering the implications of synchronous November elections in the USA and UK. The last time they coincided was in 1964, and remember how that went…

Guido hears Tory strategist Isaac Levido had some thoughts of his own this week in CCHQ. Levido’s said to reckon a Trump campaign and/or eventual presidency coinciding with a British general election would be a bit of a boon to Sunak’s chances thanks to the chaos it would create. The rationale is that voters would balk at the “dangerous world” unfolding and be more inclined to vote for Reliable Rishi as a safe pair of hands. A sliver of a silver lining.