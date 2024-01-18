Sunak’s Varlet Is Secret Singer-Songwriter

They called him the “Treasury Travolta” – his leather jacket and unbuttoned shirts known far and wide in SW1. Now Guido can reveal the secret past life of Rishi Sunak’s top adviser and No 10 Chief of Staff, Liam Booth-Smith. It sings…

Back in the mid-noughties, when Booth-Smith actually referred to himself as Scott-Smith, the political aide tested his singer-songwriting chops in the studio and at live pub performances. The aspiring indie artist then announced: “The time has now arrived for Liam to present his works for the pleasure of the public” and released an E.P. entitled “August Varlet” in 2007. He embarked upon a UK tour in the same year, performing in cities like Sheffield, Liverpool, and London. Guido’s not sure what the album title’s precise artistic meaning is, although “Varlet” is defined as “a man acting as a boy or servant” or a “dishonest or unprincipled man”…



Guido leaves it to his readers to guess what the words to Liam’s song “‘Anybody I Know” mean:

“Take what you want, but it’s not mine to give away

Why should I care if your face isn’t remembered

You got it worse than anybody I know.

Peer through the storm, the path don’t seem that wide

Pay for your love with a Cornish donkey ride

Climb up on high with a suicide payment plan”.

Unfortunately for Liam he tried to take off just as the UK indie scene was at its most sleazy and least original. No 10 must have been a backup plan. Despite the tour and imaginative title, Guido hasn’t been able to track down any remaining copies of the album…

Guido sent Liam’s lyrics to a senior Westminster rock-and-roller and got quite the response:

“The prescience of Liam Booth-Smith is breathtaking and his lyrics clearly speak to his tortured relationship with Rishi Sunak. The meanings of ‘You got it worse than anybody I know’ and ‘the path don’t seem that wide’ are self-evident, and the ‘climb up on high with a suicide payment plan’ must refer to Rishi’s deal to take the Tory leadership without facing a membership vote. It’s only the tantalising ‘pay for your love with a cornish donkey ride’ that remains unclear. It must be a sneak peak into the manifesto“.

If he doesn’t fancy busking Guido would be more than happy to host Liam’s comeback gig…

UPDATE: Liam sheepishly tells Guido “It was the least embarrassing thing I did at 19 years old“.