Rishi Tells Lords: Pass The Rwanda Bill

Rishi spent about two seconds celebrating his victory at this morning’s press conference. He got straight to it, saying “It’s now time for the Lords to pass this bill too“. Sunak says there’s one question: Will the opposition in the appointed Lords “try to frustrate the will of the people” or “get on board and do the right thing“. If the bill fails, it’s “back to square one” with “no plan and small boat numbers rising“. Here comes a new slogan – “We are making progress to stop the boats, but now it’s past time to start the flights”…