Some things never change – the LibDems’ uncontainable Europhilia being one. The party’s parliamentary candidate for Reigate Mark Johnston is claiming today that the EU is more democratic than the UK because “all [UK] ministers [are] appointed by a monarch” and people receive gongs for “incompetence“. Johnston’s political ambitions clearly don’t reach the front benches…

Johnston advertises himself as “an experienced EU policy professional for over two decades” in environment and climate change who wants to “restore all we have lost outside Europe“. No surprise, then, that he runs a WhatsApp channel called “Rejoin News” for those who “want to see the UK rejoin the EU sooner rather than later“. That strikes Guido as an interesting political choice for a seat that actually voted leave. Reigate is ranked above other LibDem Blue Wall targets like Windsor – so much for Ed Davey’s “Tory Removal Service”…