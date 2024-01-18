In the government’s ongoing quest to spruce up their public image – let’s not forget, only 1 in 5 of Rishi’s pledges have materialised – the government has recruited LADbible‘s editorial chief, Simon Binns, to be their Head of Content Development at the Cabinet Office. If they can’t campaign in poetry…

LADbible isn’t performing too well with millions of pounds in losses last year accompanied by major staff cuts. Back in the day it ran such features as “Cleavage Thursdays” and is more recently responsible for Sadiq Khan’s bizarre “Maaaaate” campaign. Guido awaits the lad-ified Gov.uk website with bated breath…