In October, the government put an end on work-shy local councils running four-day week ‘trials’ across the country. The guidance is pretty clear: “Councils should stop any four-day week trials immediately and rule out adopting the practice in future to ensure taxpayers’ money is well spent.” Sound point…

However, Guido has come across an email sent to councils from the 4 Day Week Campaign – you can guess what they stand for – titled “Councils 4 Day Week Working Group“. The Zoom meeting with campaigners and councillors, set for March, aims to share updates from one other and discuss the “proposed start date for future trials“. So far, council staff from Somerset, North Hertfordshire, Glasgow City, and Rossendale have accepted the invite…

The Department for Levelling Up said if councillors keep snubbing the office the government will “consider options”. They might want to start thinking about what those options are…