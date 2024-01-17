UK Inflation Rises for The First Time in 10 Months mdi-fullscreen

New figures from the Office for National Statistics this morning make more bleak news for Sunak and Hunt as CPI inflation for the year to December 2023 rose to 4%, up from 3.9%. That’s the first rise in 10 months. Hopes of an imminent interest rate cut will be fading…

Economists were expecting another small drop to 3.8%. Alcohol and tobacco made up the most meaningful increase in inflation rates, up 12.9% from the month before thanks to the largest tobacco tax rise in history. Tax hikes bite hard – Guido hates to say he told you so…
Data Guido Inflation Office for National Statistics
January 17 2024 @ 08:08
