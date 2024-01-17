Patrick Grady of the SNP must be relishing his mayfly life in the spotlight. He won the Oscar for the stupidest question asked in parliament since 1275.

“Is the PM saying there’s something wrong with Rwanda? What does the PM think is wrong with Rwanda that makes it a deterrent? Why wouldn’t people want to be sent there?”

That the PM has been suffering from betrayals, resignations, defections, poll blight and public ridicule makes his ability to think on his feet all the more remarkable. “Because it isn’t Britain,” he replied. Brevity is a virtue only available to the resolute.

So, the latest polling on our diminutive champion characterises him as “spineless” – which is not just rude but wrong.

We all remember him seeking election by his party’s membership when he was brave enough to seek inspiration from Rehoboam’s inaugural address: “Whereas my predecessors did lade you with an heavy yoke, I will add to it!” Tick that box. “And whereas my predecessors did chastise you with whips, I shall chastise you with scorpions!”

While a little scorpion-whipping goes quite a long way – I think I speak for most Conservatives – we can’t accuse Rishi of failing to keep his promises.

And while reasonable people disagree on this, Rishi is still the most impressive Conservative PM at the despatch box since David Cameron. His command of policy is such that he can quote macro and micro, the conditions for an unconditional ceasefire in Gaza, and the interconnectivity of the railway station at Old Oak Common. He was also able, en passant, to dismiss a jibe on private jets with a curt, “I think her leader might have something to say on that.” And when there is no answer to a question (Keir Starmer’s: Where are the 4,250 failed asylum seekers who have disappeared into the general population?) he has the footwork to nimble away that we haven’t really seen since Tony Blair.

Bear in mind Rishi’s own yoke has been laded like billy-oh these last 24 hours even while being absolutely thrashed by scorpions. And yet he betrays not a whit less verve, vitality or virility in front of the 400 haters that fill the benches in front, behind, to left and right and above.

Not sure the Speaker’s that keen on him, either, cutting his mic off when he waved a pamphlet with Keir Starmer’s name in it, from Keir’s former legal life defending Hizb ut-Tahrir. “I ban them, he invoices them!”

That his party has suffered a total political collapse has been coming for so long he couldn’t have stopped it. Allison Pearson in this morning’s Telegraph listed the horrible catalogue of civic and cultural failures “and under a Conservative government”. The two irreconcilable Tory tendencies have combined to form a Beast With Two Backs and the whole endeavour has been thoroughly copulated.

Nonetheless, their leader’s spirits are high enough to tempt him into one last heroic roll of the dice. Let his Rwanda Bill be torn to pieces in the Commons or the Lords and let him call a general election on the slogan Get Rwanda Done.

“The boldest course is the safest,” as Orde Wingate, the famous jungle-fighting general used to say. He did die in an overloaded aircraft crash, but his point is a good one. And it would certainly make a fitting end to the final triangulation.

*In terms of “weaponising the vulnerable” (SNP cant) Keir opened his remarks with a dead child. A Tory’s “My dad’s got dementia” was trumped by another Tory’s “I had a heart attack”. Every cloud has a silver lining: no matter how grievous the affliction, it can be put to good use in the House of Commons. Might be a good time for lepers looking for a seat – another of the benefits of diversity.