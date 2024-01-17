Rebellious Tory MPs decided earlier this evening they would back the government to prevent the whole thing falling apart. All amendments have been voted off and the bill has passed at third reading 320 to 276. The government’s majority is 44. Déjà vu…

Jenrick’s amendment to ensure the government would ignore Rule 39 injunctions from Strasbourg got 65 votes with 61 Tory rebels. Last night’s rebellion carried over…

UPDATE: No 10 has issued a statement:

“The passing of the Bill tonight marks a major step in our plan to stop the boats. This is the toughest legislation ever introduced in Parliament to tackle illegal migration and will make clear that if you come here illegally you will not be able to stay. It is this government and the Conservative party who have got boat crossings down by more than a third. We have a plan, we have made progress and this landmark legislation will ensure we get flights off to Rwanda, deter people from making perilous journeys across the channel and stop the boats“.

Read the full list of the 11 Tory rebels below: