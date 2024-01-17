It isn’t only the Tories returning to old chumocracy ways. Labour’s new “Senior Director of Nations and Regions” Freddy Ryan just happens to be married to Labour’s “Executive Director of Nations and Regions” Hollie Ridley. The couple used to work together in the East of England regional office and it looks like they can finally come together again to organise the party’s branches across the UK. No wonder Ryan wants into the office – an executive director can expect to rake in around £90,000…

Ryan is a bit of a hate figure for the left of the party for allegedly being “an architect of the secret and corrupt Labour Party staff project to purge key leftist activists en masse“. No wonder LOTO’s happy to have him promoted…