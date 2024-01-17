Sadiq Khan is no stranger to complaining about central government grants which take “London for granted” while taking millions in taxpayer cash for granted to pay for his projects. On top of the £123 million he has spent on ludicrous woke projects, Guido can reveal Khan has splashed out £28.7 million on virtue signalling and self-promotion through Transport for London. He Khan’t seem to stop spending taxpayers’ cash…

Campaigns advertising TfL include ‘Champion Value’ Campaign, where Khan thought it would be a good idea to put prices on ads to encourage people to hop on the tube (when the drivers aren’t on strike). TfL have been begging for money since the pandemic, asking for and receiving a series of bailouts from the government, including a £250 million handout to avoid what TfL called a funding “cliff edge.” Before Christmas Khan even had the gall to say: “As the Government has only provided half of the capital funding that TfL needs, TfL has had to make difficult decision about their business plan“. The genius business plan focused on vanity projects…

Keith Prince, City Hall Tory transport spokesman tells Guido:

“TfL is constantly crying poor, running cap in hand to the Government seeking taxpayer bailouts at every opportunity. At the same time, TfL is wasting millions of pounds telling Londoners about its services and promoting virtue signalling campaigns on behalf of its chairman Sadiq Khan.”

Does Khan’s hypocrisy have a limit?