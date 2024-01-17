Jacob Rees-Mogg Warns Sunak He Must Back Rebels

Jacob Rees-Mogg has warned Sunak that he must accept Tory rebel demands tonight or face “election wipeout“. Speaking on GB News last night, the teller said:

“If the Tory Party followed the rebels, it would begin to restore its popularity by being Conservative. If the Prime Minister gets this Bill right and we see flights taking off before the next election, we could just possibly see a revival of Tory support that could prevent the predicted election wipeout.”

Although Cash’s amendments were defeated, the PM suffered a major rebellion in the Commons last night and he’ll face more blue on blue infighting tonight. Only 33 Tory MPs need to vote against the bill tonight for it not to pass, or a large enough number of abstentions. Though it’s expected the bill will pass at third reading, rebellions and high-profile resignations are dealing damage to No 10. As Issac Levido said, “divided parties fail”…