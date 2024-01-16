Bleeding heart liberals look away now, as Donald Trump won big last night in the Iowa caucus – the first race of the 2024 Republican primary. The former President took an overwhelming victory against his competitors Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, leaving them in his wake and winning by 30 percentage points. DeSantis edged out Haley to sit in second place. All eyes on New Hampshire…

Trump’s a better winner than he is a loser, and to a crowd chanting his name, the “Caucus Captain” delivered a more presidential and less theatrical speech than his usual, saying:

“I really think this time for everyone in our country to come together, whether it’s Republican or Democrat, liberal or conservative — it would be so nice if we could come together and straighten out the world.”

As Americans become fed up with Sleepy Joe – only 14% think they are economically better off with him than under Trump – a return of the populist blonde to the White House is far from impossible. Make America Great Again, again…