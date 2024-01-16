£10 million to determine the colour of Met Police Officers’ personalities. £19,000 to encourage Londoners to “listen like bats” in a project to help people “rediscover and reimagine what it means to listen and hear the world around you.” £70,000 for a drag act called “Duckie Loves Fanny”. £30,000 on a bicycle ballet to “explore female liberation“. Vaginal moisturiser company Replens MD was awarded £500,000 of free advertising across the TfL network.

Emma Best, who wrote the report, told Guido:

“Sadiq Khan continues to waste millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money. While Londoners struggle with the cost of living, Khan wastes millions on spin doctors, marketing and pointless initiatives. With the Mayor set to hike his share of council tax by 8.6% from April, it’s clear Londoners can’t afford another four more years of Sadiq Khan.”

UPDATE:

No wonder Duckie got a £70,000 hand out, the co-founder of Duckie is none other than Amy Lamé, London’s “Night Czar”. She also got a salary pay rise from £35,000 to nearly £120,000, despite night-time venues closing and calling out a lack of support.

Guido encourages his readers to have a look at the full list of examples below: