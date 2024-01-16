The City Hall Tories have released a new report detailing how Sadiq Khan has wasted £123 million of taxpayer’s money on woke and wasteful projects, from the cost of the Mayor’s Office rocketing by 57% since Boris’ time as London Mayor (probably because of his ballooning press staff), to spending over £1 million on “beach parties” in the Docklands. Particular highlights of how taxpayer cash has been spent include:
Emma Best, who wrote the report, told Guido:
“Sadiq Khan continues to waste millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money. While Londoners struggle with the cost of living, Khan wastes millions on spin doctors, marketing and pointless initiatives. With the Mayor set to hike his share of council tax by 8.6% from April, it’s clear Londoners can’t afford another four more years of Sadiq Khan.”
UPDATE:
No wonder Duckie got a £70,000 hand out, the co-founder of Duckie is none other than Amy Lamé, London’s “Night Czar”. She also got a salary pay rise from £35,000 to nearly £120,000, despite night-time venues closing and calling out a lack of support.
Guido encourages his readers to have a look at the full list of examples below: