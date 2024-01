A bit of an awkward moment on Sky News this morning as Kay Burley and fellow presenter Gareth Barlow discuss Farage’s presence with Trump last night. Kay said Farage “would go to the opening of our fridge” to which Barlow nervously laughed and responded “he certainly went to the Iowa caucus, we can say that, indeed“. Barlow used to be at the BBC, he must still be getting used to Kay…