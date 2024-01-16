Guido hears there’s more trouble at TalkTV, as discussions over on screen new talent at the baby shard has been stirring up drama. Richard Wallace, the tabloid veteran boss of TalkTV, has been pushing for “more f**kable” talent to be introduced onto the TalkTV schedule. Wallace wants a younger, fresher and better looking line-up in order to ramp up ratings. Daisy McAndrew is said to be getting very diva-ish over the push to bring in the likes of Becca Hutson and James Schneider, apparently “moaning to anyone who will listen” about their photogenic lack of experience. Where does this leave fifty-eight years-old Piers Morgan?