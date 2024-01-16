Boris Backs Rwanda Amendments mdi-fullscreen

A rare intervention from Boris this morning as he comes out in support of the Rwanda amendments to make the bill “as legally robust as possible“. Four MPs have so far stipulated they will vote against the bill in its current state as the the amendment-backers go in for one last push against Sunak. Two crunch days coming up…

Tory deputy chairmen Lee Anderson and Brendan Clarke-Smith gave a joint interview on GB News last night arguing the bill needed “tightening up“, though refusing to say if they would vote against it if it wasn’t. The two amendments to be voted on today are Cash’s, which adds the “notwithstanding” clause, and Jenrick’s, which blocks most claims against deportation. Meanwhile, Rishi’s rolled out Deputy Chief of Staff Will Tanner to tell rebellious MPs that the government will ignore Rule 39 “pyjama” injunctions. Here we go again…
