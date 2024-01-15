Starmer has pledged yet another policy that he claims will be funded by his tax raid on private schools to add to his unfunded plans that will inevitably result in higher taxes and debt. On Sunday, Starmer revealed that the VAT on private school fees will now fund mental-health support in every school at £576 million a year. This is the seventh policy that Labour has promised will be paid for by the £1.7 billion they claim will be raised by the punitive tax. The other six are:

£557 million allocated for recruiting 6,500 new teachers and providing additional training.

£56 million earmarked for £2,400 retention bonuses for tutors.

£92 million allocated for “Young Futures Hubs” to address youth violence.

Funding for post-pandemic catch-up programs in schools.

Support for extra-curricular activities in schools.

Provision of career advice for young people. Labour hasn’t provided costings for these last three…

Joanna Marchong of the TaxPayers’ Alliance blasted the unfunded plans:

“Politicians should be careful about making unfunded pledges. With the cost of government spiraling, raising the tax burden or relying on borrowing would be the wrong answer. Labour should ensure that all pledges are funded by cuts to wasteful spending.”

These numbers simply don’t stack up, and that’s even if the tax does take in £1.7 billion a year. Research by the EDSK think tank suggested the plan will raise less than £1 billion and warned that could fall to just £19 million if there is an exodus of private pupils, of which 7% of pupils are, and many schools expect will happen. Burdening the state sector ever more…