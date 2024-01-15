The Tooting Council by-election drama continues, as it turns out it’s not just the Tory candidate that has an intriguing background. The Labour candidate is none other than a Westminster staffer facing multiple allegations of bullying, Sean Lawless. Last year, Guido reported that activist Lukey Stanger was left “in floods of tears & bereft of words” by Lawless, who is Head of Office for Tooting’s Labour MP, Rosena Allin-Khan. Stanger accused Lawless of “rank dishonesty, gutlessness & betrayal“. Lawless by name, lawless by nature…

This wasn’t our comrade’s first offence, as he was also accused of bullying another Labour councillor for Tooting, Hannah Stanislaus. The outgoing councillor, Kate Forbes, quit to work for another Tooting resident, Sadiq Khan. Her new job at City Hall has cost taxpayers the best part of £30,000 just on running the by-election. At least her partner is pleased, because her partner is… Sean Lawless. Voters head to the polls on Thursday, if they aren’t taking part in the voting strike Sean’s opponent Otto Jacobsson asked for. It’ll be a difficult choice between Citizen Otto and Lawless Sean…