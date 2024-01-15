James Cleverly has decided to proscribe fundamentalist islamist group Hizb ut-Tahrir today under the 2000 Terrorism Act. Cleverly’s statement says the group “is an antisemitic organisation that actively promotes and encourages terrorism, including praising and celebrating the October 7th attacks”. Hizb ut-Tahrir was demonstrating in London in October calling for “jihad, jihad”. The change will “curb its ability to operate as it currently does“. The group’s status was last reviewed in 2005…

UPDATE: Labour have released a statement in support, saying: “It is right that the government has looked urgently at the evidence and intelligence information available to them about the threat posed by Hizb ut-Tahrir, and we welcome and support the decision to proscribe them“.