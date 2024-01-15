The BBC’s new chairman said before Christmas that Gary Lineker’s ranting tweets were in breach of BBC guidelines – Guido wonders what he’ll make of more recent activity. Lineker retweeted a post from the “Palestinian Campaign for the Academic & Cultural Boycott of Israel” calling for all global sporting authorities to ban Israeli participation. The Campaign Against Antisemitism said Lineker “has a lot to say about a lot of things, but anti-Semitism does not appear to be one of them”…

At least the retweet has landed well somewhere. The Hamas-run Quds News Network, which has been suspended on almost all social media platforms for its militant propaganda, has celebrated the move from “renowned English sports broadcaster and former footballer”. Judge a man by his friends…