Guido has confirmed a tip that that David Cameron’s sister-in-law Emily Sheffield is now helping the Tory press office with “soft media”, by which they mean the non-political media like fashion and showbiz magazines. Though unpaid her role is real. Presumably they hope the former Vogue deputy-editor can win over the teen Vogue Marxists to Rishi-ism…

One Boris loyalist on hearing the news queried to Guido if she is even a Tory, not without evidence:

Emily is loyal to her brother-in-law – when he quit Downing Street she was keen to join the Labour Party to fight “right-wing Tories” like errr, Theresa May. Her career has trolleyed since her Vogue days after which she was handed the editorship of the Evening Standard in a hospital pass by former chum George Osborne, to oversee job cuts and collapsing circulation. Emily then had a short run as an LBC presenter which came to an abrupt end, and was last said to be launching an Instagram-based simplified news service for teenagers. Fortunately the chumocracy is back and she’s secured a sinecure at CCHQ…

This news will further infuriate true blue Tories who feel the party has been taken over by clueless, posh centrists. Perish the thought…