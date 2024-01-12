The first week back to school is complete, and it’s been a bad start to the year for Ed Davey. Coming under fire for his role in the Post Office scandal have led to calls for him to resign as LibDem leader and hand back his knighthood grow. Ever since the TV series Mr Bates vs The Post Office came out, Davey has been rather quiet in the Commons and social media, except for a few interviews blaming civil servants and Post Office officials for not doing more during his tenure as Post Office minister. In fact, Sir Ed, usually an avid tweeter, hasn’t written anything on X for two weeks, last posting on 31st December. The day before the series aired…

Davey also hasn’t spoken in the Commons since December 5th, and didn’t attend PMQs this week either. There were cries from Tory MPs of “where is he?!” in the chamber, pointing to the empty space on the Opposition seats normally filled by the Lib Dem leader. It doesn’t even look like Davey has even entered the estate since recess ended at all. He seems to be working harder on salvaging his reputation than doing his actual job. Any co-conspirators who see him crop up feel free to get in touch…