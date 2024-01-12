Tory MP Drives Tory Association Chairmen To Labour Defection mdi-fullscreen

West Bromwich West MP Shaun Bailey (no, not that one) launched a petition last October to abolish his local council of Sandwell thanks to its poor governance. It looks like the councillors got the message…

Bailey’s not too popular with Tory councillors in the area. Guido hears two, both of whom happen to be chairman and deputy chairman of the local Conservative association, are defecting to Labour thanks to their hatred for Bailey. Councillors David Bilkes and Archer Williams are also taking the best wards with them as they go. Guido’s not sure that’s quite the look Bailey will want to go for heading into an election year – he holds Betty Boothroyd’s old seat with a majority of only 3,799. Especially as much of election campaign funding comes from the association…
