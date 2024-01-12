Keir’s Gas-Guzzling Private Jet Hypocrisy

Details of Starmer’s travel to Qatar last month have been added to the register of interests and it turns out his flights to Doha and Dubai courtesy of the Emir are valued at £25,504. The £765 of daily car travel is the cherry on the cake…

Guido recalls it was only two days ago at this week’s PMQs that Starmer attacked Sunak for using a private jet:

“the view on the ground is very different to that from his private jet and he says you’re talking the country down. He just doesn’t get it, he doesn’t get what a cost-of-living crisis feels like“.

Keir was asked whether he’d go to Qatar for the world cup: “the human rights record is such that I wouldn’t go and that’ll be the position of the Labour party“. What changed?

Rachel Reeves loves to go in on ministerial use of jets – she promised last year to treat “taxpayers’ money with the same respect that people treat their own money” and stop “ministers going around on private jets rather than on normal flights“. Maybe she should have a word with Keir…

A direct flight to Doha takes around 6 hours 45 minutes – flying on a commercial jet for that amount of time will pump out 783 pounds of CO2 – for a private jet that figure is 35,609. Starmer’s pumping out 45.5 times more in emissions thanks to his penchant for a free ride. Starmer’s no stranger to paid-for luxury travel…