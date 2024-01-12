While Rishi is in Ukraine delivering a new funding package for the war, and the UK and US launch strikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen, 2024 is showing no sign of slowing down. The better news however, is that at least for November, neither does the economy. According to latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the UK economy grew by 0.3% in November, higher than city analysts expected. Even Rachel Reeves couldn’t say anything bad about these figures, though she did remind people the UK has the highest tax burden under the Tories. A fair point.

No doubt Downing Street will see these new numbers as a win, as Sunak aims to show Britain avoided a recession at the end of last year – a recession that is already gripping the eurozone. Though it’s not all roses and butterflies, as this growth simply reverses October’s 0.3% fall. All eyes will be on ONS’ quarterly figures next month to see if the UK actually does avoid a recession…