Another year, another war the hard left Corbynistas rally against. Old Jezza is back at it again, this time leading the cry against the UK and US’ military action in Yemen against the Islamist rebel Houthi group, blasting the government’s decision as “reckless“. A reminder: Houthi’s slogan is “God is great, death to the US, death to Israel, curse the Jews, and victory for Islam.”

Fellow hard left Labour MPs have taken to social media to join Jeremy’s rallying cry against Sunak’s decision not to recall parliament and Starmer’s support for the strikes. Apsana Begum called the action “dangerous”, while Dianne Abbott has condemned Starmer for supporting the strikes. Kim Johnson and Claudia Webbe are among the names of Labour MPs blasting the strikes against the Houthis.

This isn’t new for Labour, back in 2019, Labour MP LLoyd Russell-Moyle was blasted by Jewish Labour groups for inviting a top Houthi figure to a Stop the War Coalition meeting in the Commons. Guido’s sure there will be more loony lefties attacking the strikes to come…