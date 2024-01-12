Braverman Says She Will Vote Against An Unamended Rwanda Bill

In her first interview since getting sacked by Sunak in November, Suella has come on GB News to talk to Chris Hope about Rwanda. She said the Sunak’s bill is “fundamentally, fatally flawed” as it fails to stop “pyjama injunctions” from the ECHR and allows claimants to delay their removals. 56 MPs have now signed onto to Bill Cash’s amendment, including Liz Truss, which is more than the government’s working majority. Whether they put up and vote against an unamended bill is another question…

Suella says the Jenrick and Cash amendments are needed to make the bill work – as it currently stands it “amounts to a betrayal of the British public” which she would vote against at third reading, along with a “significant number” of colleagues. Suella claims most ministers also know that the bill won’t work in its current state, though are keeping shtum…