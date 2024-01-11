Tory peer Zac Goldsmith, famous for his love of the climate having quit as Environment Secretary after accusing the government for not caring enough about “green policies”, has been banned from driving for two months. Being forced to practise what he preaches…

Goldsmith has pleaded guilty to a whopping four incidents of speeding in London last year. Meanwhile, he also faces three other driving-related offences, with one in Somerset. The offences took place while he was driving his hybrid VW Golf. To be fair to Zac, driving at a higher speed is more environmentally efficient…