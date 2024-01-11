Keir Starmer has been getting heat for not doing more in the Post Office prosecutions of innocent post masters when he was Director of Public Prosecutions and head of Crown Prosecution Service from 2008-2013. Labour are still claiming that Starmer doesn’t have any questions to answer. There were twelve cases brought by the CPS, three during Keir Starmer’s time as Director of Public Prosecutions…

Starmer fought for the right for the DPP to to take over Private Criminal Prosecutions in order to discontinue them. The policy on when the DPP could overtake and discontinue cases (Section 6(2) of Private Prosecutions Act) was changed by then DPP Starmer in 2009. Prior to 2009, the DPP would only halt private prosecutions on evidential grounds if no sufficient case was disclosed for the defendant to be called upon to answer. After 2009, the DPP could discontinue private prosecutions where the evidence is considered insufficient to make a conviction more likely than not (the ‘reasonable prospect’ or ‘better than evens’ test). After 2009, thanks to Starmer, it was easier for the DPP to take over and discontinue cases…

In 2012, a man whose case was discontinued by then DPP Starmer (who would not have been able to do so under the pre-2009 policy), brought a case against the CPS to the Supreme Court to determine the legality of Starmer’s 2009 policy change. The court ruled in favour of the CPS and the policy change. If Starmer wanted the right to discontinue cases so much, why didn’t he exercise this during the Post Office prosecutions?