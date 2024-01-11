It’s all coming together for Sunak. New polling by JL Partners for ITV has looked at how many Tory voters are likely to hot-foot it elsewhere at the polls. A substantial 18% of 2019 Conservatives voters are now saying they will vote for Richard Tice’s Reform UK. That’s a proportion that has been steadily rising since mid-2022. So much for Sunak going in hard on stopping the boats…

Pundits may have been disappointed by the distinct lack of Nigel Farage at last week’s Reform conference though the party is making enough of a splash to attract meaningful attention. The latest Redfield and Winton polling has Tice’s low-tax party ahead of the LibDems on 11%. As far as trend lines are concerned, Reform’s threat to the Tories doesn’t look like it’ll go away soon…