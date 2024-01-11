Another year, another pledge missed by Rishi. NHS waiting lists remain high at 7.6 million according to the NHS, the figure only decreasing by 100,000 since October. He promised to reduce them by 500,000 before 2024. It’s now 2024 and they are 400,000 higher than they were when he made the pledge. In October treatments stood at 7.71 million and 6.44 million patients. In November treatments fell to 7.61 million and patients to 6.39 million. No doubt Downing Street spinners will be working to make this look like a win…