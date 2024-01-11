It looks like Labour have taken gutter politics to a new level in their candidate selections. Councillor Scott Arthur was selected before Christmas as the Labour candidate for Edinburgh South West. He brands himself proudly as “Dr. Scott Arthur” and voters would be forgiven for thinking he was a heroic heart surgeon. His doctorate is actually in “sediment transport in sewers“. Arthur thanks “this solid educational base” for his career. A useful background for work in the Commons…
Guido assumes “Dr. Scott Arthur” will be splattered across leaflets all over effluent Edinburgh South West come the election. Talk about dirty campaigns…