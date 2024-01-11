It looks like the HMRC has let their humourous content go to their heads. The tax overlords’ press office tweeted smugly in reaction to darts star Luke Littler’s prize winnings last week: “Big congrats to Luke on his fantastic run to the final. We can confirm the existence of income tax“. From a prize of £200,000 Littler will owe £83,533 in tax – his net earnings a measly £116,467…

The Daily Star picked up on the public’s fuming reaction to the tweet’s sarcasm, with HMRC branded “parasites” by some. Sound reporting…

HMRC’s deputy director and head of press Ben Wilkinson took to the webwaves to belittle the public for their disapproval of smug tweeting about sky-high tax rates and claim Daily Star readers “were too distracted by [the Star’s page 3 model] Lauren’s bosom to care“. When clothing ads get banned for even featuring women, that’s a racy comment to make…

Guido got in touch with HMRC to ask about the post and was told: “the comments speak for themselves“. HMRC deputy directors are paid between £68,500 and £117,800 and the department has at least ten press officers. Handsome pay to be sat posting twaddle on social media, if only they could bother picking up the phone when Brits try to do their tax return…