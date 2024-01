Sunak is battening down the hatches down for a gruelling day as the by-election for Peter Bone’s Wellingborough seat and Chris Skidmore’s Kingswood seat are confirmed for 15th February. Not the first time they’ve doubled up recently…

Majorities of 18,540 and 11,220 respectively are at threat and could disappear within hours of each other. A Valentine’s Day hangover on the way for Sunak?