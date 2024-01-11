Damian Green Says Superstars Should Be Forced To Give Away Cash

Leader of the wets Damian Green has proposed that larger music venues should be forced to pay towards the cost of supporting smaller ones to help “produce the superstars of tomorrow”. Speaking in the Commons, the One Nation Conservatives leader asked if Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer, would look at this proposal that he is so “passionate” about. In a bizarre analogy, Green likened the music industry to football, and that music venues should adopt the Premier Leagues’ model of imposing a levy on bigger clubs to “trickle down” cash. Guido’s not sure mass redistribution is what the music industry is crying out for…