The spotlight shone on Tom Tugendhat at the One Nation Conservatives’ New Year’s drinks party last night as the room was a buzz with chatter that his address to the audience resembled something of a maiden leadership bid speech. Diverging from the previous speaker Matt Warman MP, who attacked his colleagues by saying things like “at least the One Nation Caucus don’t have to pretend we’re five families to make ourselves look bigger than we are”, Tugendhat sought to unite all Tories, not just the wets in the room. Attacking the Opposition received a rallying cry from the audience…

He told the room, “we’re not interested in blue on blue, we’re interested in blue on red and blue on yellow”. To much amusement, he even made some racy jokes about Starmer: “Sir Keir Starmer has had more positions than the Karma Sutra – but not been able to hold any of them longer than a teenager on prom night.” Charm and cheek…

After some post-speech speculation, Guido asked Tom about whether he was gearing up for another stab at a leadership bid. He replied, “there’s nothing happening, not for ages”. That’s not a denial…