“Where izzy,” they asked (“where wazzy” we still ask).

Big Lee Anderson put it to the PM that as Ed Davey the Disappearing Democrat had in the last few years called for 30 leaders’ resignations, his Post Office performance should be cause enough for his own impalation. With a flourish that makes your sketchwriter proud to be a Londoner, Mr Anderson declared, “He should clear his diary, clear his desk and clear off”.

The PM refused the flippant gambit and took the matter gravely, with a view to shaming the opposition leader.

But Ed’s place in the upper backbenches was empty. A note had been left there instead of a prayer card. “We tried to deliver the leader of the Liberal Democrats but you were out”. He was lost in the mail. Will he ever be recovered? Has anyone got a tracking number for him? Will they try again to deliver him next week?

Keir Starmer had a wonderfully successful morning. He set the Chamber alight. With care he prepared the set-up. That an MP’s letter had come to light written some years ago, disparaging Boris Johnson’s Rwanda scheme. That it was expensive. That it wouldn’t work. That it was illegal. Did the prime minister know what happened to that MP?

Knowing laughter followed the sly implication.

The PM replied, a little carefully: “The document the hon gent is referring to, I haven’t seen, he hasn’t seen and has been reported second hand”.

Keir proceeded circuitously to his punchline. “It’s hardly a surprise he wanted to scrap the scheme when he was trying to sneak in as Tory leader,” he said. “But he’s been caught red-handed trying to scrap the scheme he’s now made his flagship policy”. And then, with a leap unmatched in daring in modern times, he said, “Which is the MP we should listen to – the one before us, or the one who used to believe in something”.

A moment – a micro-moment of silent incredulity held the House. Then it broke into a thunderclap of hilarity, indignation and a few animal noises. The House was delighted. Keir Starmer – the leader most known for flipping and flopping and U-turning and S-bending and Z-folding himself into contradictory positions was criticizing the PM of his own most obvious fault.

He went on to say that Rishi Sunak couldn’t be honest because he had been taken hostage by his own party.

The mood of the House changed sharply. Labour had been enjoying their leader’s moment of audacity, but this they felt to be an assault on themselves. That Keir was setting himself up as one who leads his party, who controls it, who has crushed its rebellious left and now dominates it.

In this as in much else, not least in Rishi’s quacking voice, the spirit of Tony Blair still haunts our politics.

And it has to be said, there is some truth in Keir’s claim. His flippery-floppery has been purposeful. Without the left he would never have got the leadership, without the centre he’d never get a national majority. He has slalomed his way through the course and kept his party with him. They all hate him, presumably (they are conspicuously sullen at key points in his weekly half hour) but they are still there, as a party waiting for government. And when you consider Keir’s personal qualities, it’s no mean feat.