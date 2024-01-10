Rishi Announces New Legislation to Speed Up Overturning of Wrongful Convictions

Rishi has used PMQs to make a statement on how the government plan to bring in new law to “swiftly” overturn wrongful convictions of postmasters en masse. Fewer than 100 out of over 700 have been overturned so far…

Speaking from the despatch box Rishi said there would be primary legislation to speed up exonerations, coupled with an upfront payment of £75,000 for the GLA group of post masters. Parliament intervening in individual legal cases is unprecedented, raising concerns among some commentators and MPs. Earlier this morning Post Office minister Kevin Hollinrake warned, “There is a separation of powers for a reason.” Still, at least the government is finally doing something to exonerate the victims, even if it had to take a TV series hit to get on with it…

Read Sunak’s statement on the legislation below: