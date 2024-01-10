Rishi Announces New Legislation to Speed Up Overturning of Wrongful Convictions

Rishi has used PMQs to make a statement on how the government plan to bring in new law to “swiftly” overturn wrongful convictions of postmasters en masse. Fewer than 100 out of over 700 have been overturned so far…
Speaking from the despatch box Rishi said there would be primary legislation to speed up exonerations, coupled with an upfront payment of £75,000 for the GLA group of post masters. Parliament intervening in individual legal cases is unprecedented, raising concerns among some commentators and MPs. Earlier this morning Post Office minister Kevin Hollinrake warned, “There is a separation of powers for a reason.” Still, at least the government is finally doing something to exonerate the victims, even if it had to take a TV series hit to get on with it…
Read Sunak’s statement on the legislation below:
“The Horizon scandal is one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in our nation’s history.
People who worked hard to serve their communities had their lives and reputations destroyed through absolutely no fault of their own.
Today I can announce we will introduce new primary legislation to make sure those convicted as a result of the Horizon scandal are swiftly exonerated and compensated.
We will make sure the truth comes to light, we right the wrongs of the past and victims get the justice they deserve“.