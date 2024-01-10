Money-saving guru Martin Lewis interviewed Jeremy Hunt last night. Apart from his usual “affordable and responsible” shtick on tax cuts, Hunt admitted the “unfairness” of the High Income Child Benefit tax Charge. The charge strips families of child benefit when they start earning over £50,000 – a level that has been frozen since 2013. A family with three kids can see a marginal tax rate of 68%. Throwing incentives out of the window…

“All I will say is this is one of many distortions in our overcomplicated tax system that I look at when it comes to every budget. There are lots of things I’d like to change. If it’s affordable to do so, then I will do so, but it’s too early for me to know at this stage“.

Of course Hunt was happy to keep obfuscating on tax cuts as the Treasury rakes in gargantuan amounts – income tax revenues have increased by 76% since 2010 to £264 billion, an additional £113 billion since 2010. In the meantime Brits are told to cough up more cash and starve the economy…