Cameron is battling attacks on his pro-China stances and lobbying work. Asked at yesterday’s Foreign Affairs Committee meetings about the Foreign Office’s position on China, including its reluctance to finally kick Huawei out of the national network, Lord Dave said:

“On Huawei, it was difficult. It was one of the few things that, after leaving office, I asked for a proper briefing about, because the advice changed quite radically from about 2015, when I think I last discussed it as Prime Minister, to 2017-18, when that happened. I wanted to understand what had changed“.

Guido’s not convinced by Cameron’s recollection of advice during the “Golden Age” of relations with China. Malcolm Rifkind’s 2013 Intelligence and Security Select Committee report into Huawei made clear that China was a clear suspect in state-sponsored cyber attacks, Huawei was accused of close links to the Chinese government, and “other countries have taken an increasingly critical stance towards the company’s involvement in their national telecommunications networks“. In 2012 the US House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence concluded Huawei integration would “undermine core US national-security interests”. Australia went ahead and banned it back in 2012…

The former Chair of the Australian Parliament’s Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security Anthony Byrne told Latika Bourke: “Our intelligence services knew there were problems with Huawei from 2009 so it is inconceivable that our allies in the British intelligences services were not told of this”. Meanwhile a former Tory SpAd attacked Cameron’s claim:

“The advice might have grown more serious since Cameron left office but it is not true to suggest that during his premiership the security services advised that Huawei was a safe partner, or that China was not a threat to Britain and our allies. Whatever they say now they were warned very clearly at the time by the security services“.

Had Cameron and Osborne listened a little more closely to intelligence advice in their halcyon days we may never have got into this mess. Chance would be a fine thing…