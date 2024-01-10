In the latest bout of politically correct absurdity, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has wielded its censorious might, banning a Calvin Klein advert that dared to showcase singer FKA twigs in a denim shirt drawn halfway around her body. ASA deemed the ad, produced by the *underwear* brand, as “overly sexualised.” The ad displayed the strap: “Calvin or nothing” to appeal to potential purchasers. Looks like ASA opted for “nothing”…
In their infinite wisdom, the self-appointed bureaucrats swiftly executed their ban-hammer after a whopping two complaints came in after the ad was released in April last year. They ruled that the “image’s composition placed viewers’ focus on the model’s body rather than on the clothing being advertised.” According to ASA, the ad shamelessly zeroed in on FKA twigs’ “physical features.” Oh, the horror…