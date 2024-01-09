Sadiq Khan Deprives Met of £70 Million Amid Tube Strike Giveaways

Khan’s 11th-hour £30 million giveaway to the RMT union has predictably rubbed ASLEF tube drivers up the wrong way as they were told there was no chance for any cash and “there was absolutely no more money” a few months ago. ASLEF is now demanding an upgraded pay rise of 12%. Khan’s office continues to refuse to specify where the initial £30 million has even come from…

Meanwhile this afternoon officials from the Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime were tortuously questioned in City Hall, at which point it became clear Sadiq Khan is refusing to supply the Met with £70 million in funds for its “New Met For London” reforms. The Met has asked for increased funding as part of its 2023-25 restructuring programme. Now Khan’s saying no to the peelers while digging into his pockets for union handouts…

Susan Halls tells Guido:

“Sadiq Khan is not serious about supporting our police, which is why he is ducking and diving when questioned over the black hole in his budget. We cannot let him spend another four years on an ego trip, while crime soars and trust in the police plummets. I have found the money to invest £200 million into the Met Police, and as Mayor I will get a grip of crime and make our streets safe“.

