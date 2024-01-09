Labour’s Huge 24 Point Lead in Polls mdi-fullscreen

The relentless negative news flow for the Tories continues as YouGov has come out with a new poll that will certainly put a spring in Starmer’s step in the start to the New Year. The figures put voting intention for Labour ahead of the Tories by a whopping 24 points. The Tories have dropped by 2 points since Christmas, trailing at 22 points while Labour gained 3 points, now 46. Rishi’s return to school gets worse with his popularity dropping by 3 points to a dismal 18, while Starmer stays high at 30. Sunak’s hoping things will only get better in the second half of the year…
