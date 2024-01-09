The Chartered Governance Institute wrote to the government on Friday to urge for emergency meetings to agree an “action plan” over fears the London Stock Exchange will lose “critical mass” as listings fail to materialise. The Institute represents around 10,000 governance professionals in the UK. If the current trend of declining listings continues the LSE will be irrelevant by the end of the decade…

Hunt has met today with city grandees to review plans to boost equity capital markets. They should give him tax-cutting suggestions for the Spring budget – listings are already dire: 23 companies IPOd in the first nine months of 2023, down from 45 in 2022 and 119 in 2021. The former head of the LSE Olivier Rolet has already said the only way to stop the City’s decline is to cut taxes and axe red tape in a total “recalibration of the UK’s punitive fiscal and regulatory framework”. The more you tax of something, the less you get of it…