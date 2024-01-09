The Madison Square Garden group has now abandoned plans to build a Vegas-style entertainment “sphere” in Stratford after accusing the development of becoming a “political football“. They didn’t mince their words in a letter to the planning inspectorate:

“After spending millions of pounds acquiring our site in Stratford and collaboratively engaging in a five-year planning process with numerous governmental bodies, including the local planning authority who approved our plans following careful review, we cannot continue to participate in a process that is merely a political football between rival parties“.

Sadiq Khan moved to block development of the sphere before Michael Gove called in the decision to review Khan’s refusal. Not that it mattered, as now MSG have pulled out entirely. Tory rival for mayor Susan Hall tells Guido:

“It’s surprising Sadiq Khan blocked it because he could have used the sphere to promote himself. But then who needs a sphere when he can inflict his ego on Londoners from the sky every New Years’ Eve?“

There goes $2 billion in foreign direct investment…